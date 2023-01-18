Jennifer Lopez reveals she was originally asked to join Madonna, Britney Spears during 2003 VMAs kiss

Jennifer Lopez revealed she was originally asked to participate in the shocking 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Madonna and Britney Spears.

During the iconic event, Britney Spears and Madonna performed "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" before locking lips on stage in front of thousands of viewers. The infamous kiss was later joined by Christina Aguilera instead.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met…me, her and Britney…to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film…so, we couldn't do it," Lopez explained the event to E! News.

The topic was brought up during a press interview for "Shotgun Wedding," where the 53-year-old will star alongside Josh Duhamel.

MTV VMAS MOST SHOCKING MOMENTS, FROM BRITNEY SPEARS AND MADONNA'S KISS TO KANYE WEST'S MIC GRAB

Duhamel was stunned during the interview when he discovered Lopez was slated to share the stage with Madonna, during their wedding-themed performance.

JENNIFER LOPEZ PREVIEWS NEW ‘THIS IS ME…NOW’ ALBUM, FEATURING SONGS INSPIRED BY BEN AFFLECK

"Really?!" Duhamel reacted, while almost getting out of his seat.

"They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it," Lopez added.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SAYS GOODBYE TO 2022 WITH A NUDE SNAPSHOT TO PROMOTE NEW JLO BODY PRODUCTS

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer continued to share how she felt about the pop singer.

"I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

After the open-mouth kiss that took the world by storm, rapper Missy Elliot joined the women onstage, and performed her hit song "Work It."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, the "Marry Me" actress is preparing for the release of Amazon Prime Video’s "Shotgun Wedding."

Lopez plays Duhamel’s fiancé as they prepare for an ultimate destination wedding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the couple is faced with several challenges along the way, including very opinionated family members and even a gunman taking everyone hostage.

Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz join the star-studded cast.

"Shotgun Wedding" premieres on January 27 on Amazon Prime Video.