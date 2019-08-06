Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: reports

A small aircraft carrying the management team for singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark, according to multiple reports in Danish media. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed the incident occurred on Monday night, but they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police also said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation. The singer has not commented on the crash landing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.