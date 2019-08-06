Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: reports

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 6Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 6 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A small aircraft carrying the management team for singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark, according to multiple reports in Danish media. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed the incident occurred on Monday night, but they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

PINK SAYS SHE'S HAD SEVERAL MISCARRIAGES SINCE 17: 'YOU FEEL LIKE YOUR BODY HATES YOU'

A private aircraft is recovered after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

A private aircraft is recovered after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Police also said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

A private aircraft lays off the runway after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

A private aircraft lays off the runway after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation. The singer has not commented on the crash landing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.