Pink on her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star: ‘This is surreal’

Pop star Pink has joined the ranks of well-known actors, musicians and other celebrities on one of Hollywood’s most well-known attractions: the Walk of Fame.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter officially received the star on Tuesday, attending a ceremony to commemorate the moment alongside her two children and husband Carey Hart, Billboard reported.

“This is surreal,” Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said in a speech at the ceremony, according to the publication.

“It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I’ve somehow managed to have. I signed my first record deal 23 years ago," she added.

The “So What” singer also spoke about the importance of hard work and “believing in yourself.”

“It’s been two decades, and it’s been meaningful, and it’s been awesome. Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me and that is ‘to thine own self be true’ … There is a power in believing in yourself,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

“You may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest of the funniest or the most talented … if you’re stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard, no one else can ever be you. Today is an absolute honor. Today proves that,” she continued.

"Thank you to everyone who made yesterday possible," Pink later wrote on Instagram.

Hart also took to the photo-sharing platform to congratulate his wife of more than a decade.

“Such a cool experience watching wifey get her star on Hollywood walk,” he wrote. “Proud of you baby.”