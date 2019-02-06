Kim Kardashian says she has ‘psoriasis all over my face’ in response to ‘bad skin day’ report

Reality star Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know her apparent “bad skin day” was caused by an itchy and uncomfortable medical condition: psoriasis.

DID KENDALL JENNER GET BANGS? MODEL TAKES TO INSTAGRAM TO ASK FOR OPINION ON APPARENT NEW LOOK

The clarification comes in response to a Tuesday Daily Mail tweet, which stated the 38-year-old “make-up mogul” was suffering a “bad skin day” ahead of a Master Class beauty seminar. In an article, the outlet shared close-up photos of the star after she reportedly grabbed lunch with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick on Monday.

“It’s psoriasis all over my face,” Kardashian said in response.

Many fans tweeted in support of Kardashian — some urging the publication to "leave Kim alone."

"This is why I can't be famous, you literally cannot be human," one person tweeted.

"LEAVE KIM ALONE," another wrote.

"It's stupid you have to explain yourself to these people, especially over something that we've known for years," another wrote, offering remedies that could bring the star relief.

"Don't you worry Kim, happens to the best of us," a user assured the star.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been open about having the condition, which “speeds up the life cycle of skin cells” and then causes the cells to “build up rapidly on the surface of the skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The build-up of cells can cause itchy, red patches to form.

In December, just ahead of Christmas, Kardashian took to Twitter to ask followers who are also affected by the chronic skin condition which medication “works best.”

PETA CALLS OUT RAPPER BIG BOI FOR WEARING FUR COAT AT THE SUPER BOWL: ‘OUR HEARTS SANK’

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body,” she wrote at the time. “Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”