PETA calls out rapper Big Boi for wearing fur coat at the Super Bowl: ‘Our hearts sank’

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is not happy that rapper Big Boi sported a fur coat during his performance the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

The organization penned a letter to the rapper to express their disappointment, writing that their “hearts sank” when Big Boi, formally known as Antwan Andre Patton, took the stage wearing the coat. PETA officials also encouraged him to donate the fur to the homeless.

“Dear Antwan,” a copy of the letter obtained by Fox News, begins. “Our hearts sank when you took the stage during the Super Bowl in a fur coat. You have many, many fans here at PETA and around the country who love your music, and were thrilled when it was announced that you’d be involved in the halftime show. Can we please convince you to make that your last appearance in a fur coat?”

The organization then offered to help the rapper donate any furs he may have “to people in need,” noting they’ve done so “numerous times over the years with the thousands of coats donated by people who, once seeing how horribly animals are treated on fur farms and trapped in the wild, gave them up.”

“We’ve given furs to homeless shelters in this country and sent donated furs to Syrian refugees who desperately need the extra warmth. We’d be honored to add your furs to this donation program,” the letter continues.

“There will soon be a gorgeous faux fur on its way to you that offers a look that kills that no animal had to die for. The animals need you on their team, what do you say?” it ended.

Mariah Carey, Mary Tyler Moore and Sharon Osbourne, among other celebrities, have donated their fur coats to the program, Billboard reported.

Super Bowl viewers, too, called out Big Boi on Twitter — many of whom were disappointed or angered by his decision to wear the coat as well.

"Big Boi really skinned every Fox in the Western Hemisphere for that coat," one user wrote.

"Poor animals were probably electrocuted for that stupid coat," another added.

"Big Boi wearing a fur coat during the #SuperBowl is absolutely inhumane and disgusting," a third commented.

A representative for Big Boi did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Tuesday.

