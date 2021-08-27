Pink mourns the loss of her father, a Vietnam veteran: 'Til forever'

Pink is in mourning.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to share that her father, Jim, has passed away.

To mark the sad occasion, the singer shared two black-and-white photos of her dancing with her father while dressed to the nines. One showed the duo when Pink was just a child while the other was more recent.

"Til forever," the musician, born Alecia Moore, wrote in the caption.

PINK SLAMS TRUMP SUPPORTERS, SAYS PRESIDENT DOESN'T 'REPRESENT HALF OF OUR COUNTRY': 'THAT'S NOT AMERICA'

Fans poured out their sympathies in the comments of the post.

"My wonderful dad just passed away on Sunday," one said. "I know exactly how you’re feeling. It’s so hard. There are no words to make it better. Just know there are people holding you in their thoughts."

"It's not goodbye it's just see you later," wrote another.

A third added: "Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who’s mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir."

PINK SLAMMED FOR WEARING BIDEN-HARRIS SHIRT, HUSBAND CAREY HART COMES TO HER DEFENSE: 'BYE KAREN'

"This is very hard I just lost my dad 4 months ago and I miss him every day every second it hurts, I am sorry your going thru this heartbreaking loss," yet another said.

Pink did not make mention of her father's cause of death, but she revealed last year on Instagram that he was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer and had faced several other health concerns.

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Aug. 25, the songstress shared a photo of herself performing with Jim in 2007 on MTV.

According to People magazine, the star performed a song that her father wrote about his time serving in Vietnam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He wrote a song about 40 years ago in Vietnam and I think it's important today because it's a soldier cry," she said at the time, referring to her father as "favorite person in the whole world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When she announced her father's cancer battle – and subsequent tumble off a ladder resulting in several injuries – Pink noted that she loved her father "with all of my heart" and noted "how amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."