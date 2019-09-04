Piers Morgan: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are hypocrites for private jets, preaching about climate change

Piers Morgan has labeled Meghan Markle a "rank hypocrite" after Prince Harry defended the couple's private jet use.

Yesterday the Duke of Sussex insisted that he flies commercial "99 percent of the time" and only boards private planes with Meghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison to keep his family "safe."

While launching his new sustainable travel project, Prince Harry admitted that "no one's perfect" after the couple flew on four private jets in just 11 days this summer.

In a heated "Good Morning Britain" debate this morning, host Piers Morgan said he has "no problem" with royals "flying around in private jets" and driving "gas-guzzling cars" as long as they're upfront about it.

Describing Meghan and Harry as the "high priest and high priestess of environmental preaching," Morgan raged: "Nobody wants to hate these two. But they are making themselves look like rank hypocrites and you can't as a Royal do that."

Earlier this year, The Sun exclusively revealed that Prince Harry had flown by helicopter from London to Birmingham two days before giving a speech on climate change.

And in an interview with conservationist Jane Goodall - which appeared in Meghan Markle's issue of Vogue — the Prince said he would only have "two kids maximum" in a bid to help save the planet.

Labeling the couple "hypocrites," Morgan continued: "The Queen would never espouse views like this because she knows the life of a Royal is very hypocritical if you do.

"You can't fly on private jets every 10 minutes using this bogus excuse about safety and then preach all the time as they do about the environment."

The host then labeled the Prince's safety excuse as "nonsense" and claimed that Princess Diana "flew commercial British Airways 99 percent of the time and it was always fine."

Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe also appeared on the expert panel to weigh in on the discussion.

He said: "Prince Harry keeps trying to explain his way out of this."

Referencing the Prince's claim that he flies commercial "99 percent of the time," Larcombe added: "He does predominately do that. But this year, he hasn't."

However, Amercian Viscountess Julie Motagu insisted that the public has to "look at Harry and Meghan a bit differently" to other members of the Royal Family.

Praising the couple's social media presence and support of small charities, Montagu said: "Let's look at the platform they're creating - the two of them are doing much more than any other Royal I've ever seen."

However, Piers then pointed out that "every royal supports small charities" and that it's "part of the deal for deal for getting the Palaces, the servants, Frogmore Cottage done up at taxpayer expense."

In June, it was revealed that the couple spent $2.9 million of taxpayer money renovating their home at Frogmore Cottage, including installing "two orangeries and a floating floor" in their at-home yoga studio.

"Meghan is looking like this [as] an American — she wants to be a celebrity princess," Morgan argued. "But here's the bottom line: you cannot be political and be a senior member of the royal family." He continued: "There's too much hypocrisy that goes with that position and also you're polarising half your audience.

"Are we going to see Meghan spouting off about Brexit now? She refused to see Donald Trump when he came over.

"The problem is she wants to be a woke princess. The British public don't want their Royals to be woke."

Commenting on the Prince's engagement in Amsterdam yesterday where he unveiled his sustainable travel venture, Morgan added: "Harry looked defiant to me yesterday which is a worrying sign, like 'I don't care about all the allegations of hypocrisy - I'm going to carry on preaching to you and do the complete opposite on my own life.'"

Addressing the Prince directly, he said: "Harry if you're watching, don't do that. You can't do both.

"You're either going to be a senior or a gas-guzzling celebrity who wants to preach about whatever. You can't do it all."

Jumping to the couple's defense, host Susanna Reid argued that Meghan and Harry are "still finding their feet" in their new role but that their private jets had "opened them up to criticism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared on The Sun.