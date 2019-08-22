Meghan Markle isn’t fazed by controversy over private jets, says insider: ‘She's moving on’

Meghan Markle isn’t stressing over the backlash she and her husband Prince Harry have been enduring over their use of private jets.

“She’s moving on and riding above the storm,” an insider told royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair on Thursday. “She’s not wasting time or energy on the row over the private jets.”

Another source said that while Markle doesn’t read the British tabloid press, she is aware of the controversy concerning the private jet travel — and is unfazed by it.

“As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over,” said the source. “She is focused on bigger things right now.”

The source said that the Duchess of Sussex has been putting her focus on her latest project. The 38-year-old was filmed attending a promotional shoot for her new capsule clothing collection for Smart Works, a charity that aims to help women pursue career goals.

The former American actress made a secret visit to watch the photoshoot take place in London on Wednesday where she surprised some of the delighted women involved. In a video posted on the royal’s Instagram account, the women happily hugged a beaming Markle, who dressed casually in skinny black jeans and a blue dress shirt.

Sources told Nicholl that after recently returning from a three-day vacation with Harry, 34, and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Markle is “rested and raring to go” as she prepares to return to royal duties next month. In September, the Sussexes will be touring South Africa. But in the meantime, Markle has been working behind the scenes throughout her maternity leave editing the September issue of Vogue.

Some of Markle’s close friends, including stylist Jessica Mulroney, have come to her defense, insisting she continues to be the subject of racist bullying by the British press.

Markle and Harry have been slammed by the British press after photos surfaced of the pair and their son boarding a private jet to Elton John’s vacation home in Nice, France. The trip comes days after Markle and her family returned from a trip to Ibiza to celebrate her birthday.

Markle and Harry are known for being vocal about the effects of climate change and the importance of preserving the planet, which has caused the British press to accuse them of hypocrisy.

John, who was close friends with Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales, came forward on social media to reveal that it was he and husband David Furnish who provided the jet.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” tweeted the 72-year-old. “Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," continued the Grammy Award-winning artist. “To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

UK’s Daily Mail reported the royals enjoyed four private flights in 11 days.

They reportedly flew from Farnborough, U.K., to Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 6, then back on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 14, they flew from Farnborough to Nice, France, to visit Elton John, then back to Farnborough on Aug. 17.

The couple is believed to have taken a Gulfstream 200, which seats 19 people, to Ibiza from Farnborough, and a Cessna 500 XL, which seats nine, on their return trip.

Harry gave a speech barefoot earlier this month at Google's secret celebrity summit, saying he and Markle would have, at maximum, two children (including infant son Archie) to prevent environmental harm from climate change.

Harry reportedly took a private jet to the event. The palace hasn’t commented on the trips.

Vanity Fair pointed out that Ibiza, in particular, wasn’t an unusual choice for the former American actress. The outlet noted that Markle used to document her trips to Ibiza on her old Instagram account. Vanity Fair also revealed Harry used to travel to the Balearic Isles on multiple occasions when he was a child in the 1980s.