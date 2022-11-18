Expand / Collapse search
Pierce Brosnan is a grandfather of four, celebrates birth of 'dearest grandson'

Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan was born on Nov. 12

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Actor Pierce Brosnan shared an exciting update with his fans on Thursday.

The star took to Instagram to announce the birth of his fourth grandchild, Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born on Nov. 12 at 3:06 p.m.

"All good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you," Brosnan wrote alongside two photos of baby Jaxxon.

Jaxxon is son Sean's second child with wife Sanja Banic. The couple is also parents to 7-year-old Marley May.

Along with Marley May and Jaxxon, Brosnan has two older grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas, through his late daughter Charlotte, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

Pierce Brosnan welcomed his fourth grandchild, Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, on Nov. 12.

Pierce Brosnan welcomed his fourth grandchild, Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, on Nov. 12.

Brosnan has previously opened up about the pride he has as a grandfather.

Jaxxon is Brosnan's son Sean's second child with his wife Sanja Banic. 

Jaxxon is Brosnan's son Sean's second child with his wife Sanja Banic.

"I'm a proud grandfather now," he told The Herald in 2015. 

"There's still a lot of life in the old man, and I'll keep going till I can go no more. Life is so precious."

Brosnan has four grandchildren. His son's children Marley May and Jaxxon, and two older grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas, through his late daughter Charlotte, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

Bronson has four grandchildren. His son's children Marley May and Jaxxon, and two older grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas, through his late daughter Charlotte, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

He added, "It can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."

