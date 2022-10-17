Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pierce Brosnan says he wore his real wedding ring in 'Black Adam' in honor of his wife Keely

'Black Adam' will hit theatres on Oct. 21

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Pierce Brosnan is honoring his wife Keely Shaye Smith with a simple yet powerful statement.

The actor revealed that he wore his real wedding ring while filming his upcoming movie "Black Adam" as a tribute to his wife of 21 years. Brosnan plays Dr. Fate in the superhero flick.

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he told Entertainment Tonight. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."

"The man [has] traversed the ages of time," Brosnan continued, referring to his character. "He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear."

Shaye Smith was touched by her husband's sweet gesture, adding, "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm."

Pierce Brosnan honored his wife Keely with a simple, yet sweet, gesture while filming "Black Adam." 

Pierce Brosnan honored his wife Keely with a simple, yet sweet, gesture while filming "Black Adam."  (Getty Images)

Last week, the couple hit the red carpet for the New York premiere of the film. The previous night, they stepped out at the Polo Bar in New York City, looking very much in love and all smiles for dinner.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith hit the premiere of "Black Adam" last week in New York City, looking very much in love.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith hit the premiere of "Black Adam" last week in New York City, looking very much in love. (Getty)

However, there has been some off-screen drama for the actor recently. Earlier this month, Brosnan filed a request for a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was stalking him and his family.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith were spotted arriving at Polo Bar for dinner in New York City.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith were spotted arriving at Polo Bar for dinner in New York City. (Mega)

The James Bond actor issued the complaint in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. He alleged that the 55-year-old woman, identified as Michelle Welch Mulready, had been "parked in front of my house, stalking me, my family and guests."

Trending