Pierce Brosnan not sure who the next Bond will but says 'whoever he be, I wish him well'

Former "James Bond" star Pierce Brosnan gave some insight as to who he thinks could fill the iconic shoes and be the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig has been playing the legendary role since his 2006 bond debut in "Casino Royale," and has said for the past few years, he doesn't see himself playing the role for much longer. The news was finally announced that Craig would be leaving the character behind after 2021’s "No Time to Die."

There has been much debate among fans of the franchise over who should take over the role and many of them have very strong opinions on who it should be. One person who doesn’t seem to have a strong opinion on who the next bond should be is Brosnan.

"Who should do it? I don’t care," he told GQ Magazine."It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be…Whoever he be, I wish him well."

It doesn’t seem as if Brosnan concerned himself much with the franchise after he was done with his part in it, explaining he hadn’t seen three out of the five James Bond movies that came out after he was replaced.

"I saw the last one," he says, "and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong."

Brosnan was working on a television show, "Remington Steele," when he caught the eye of "James Bond" producer Albert Broccoli. Although he wanted Brosnan to take over the role then, he was contractually obligated to continue working on the TV show, eventually making his Bond debut in 1995’s "GoldenEye 007."

He continued to play the part until 2004, when one day while on vacation in the Bahamas, he received word from the film’s producers they had decided to switch things up with a change in actor.

"It's bloody frustrating that the f***ers pulled out the rug when they did. It was like, ‘come on, we're family here,’" he told Playboy in 2005. "I get a call from my agents at five in the afternoon in the Bahamas, and I hear that you've shut down negotiations because you don't know how, where or which way to…What can I say? It's cold, it's juvenile, and it shouldn't be done like that, not after 10 years and four films."

Later on in the interview, Brosnan admitted that after the initial shock wore off he felt a huge sense of relief from no longer having to carry the responsibility of that role.

"Later, yes, I had a wonderful feeling of liberation: ‘Ahhhh. I'm free of it.’ I'll always be known as Bond, but now I don't have the responsibility of being an ambassador for a small country ruled by a character," he said in the interview.

In terms of who will take over for Craig in the future, many names have been thrown around, including Idris Elba, however it doesn’t seem as if he is interested in taking on the role.