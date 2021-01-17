Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Phil Spector, revolutionary music producer who was convicted of murder in 2009, dead at 81

The actor died while in prison in California

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Phil Spector, the revolutionary music producer behind some of music's biggest hits, died in prison at age 81. 

Spector was serving a sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was given a 19 years-to-life sentence.

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar