Phil Spector, revolutionary music producer who was convicted of murder in 2009, dead at 81

Phil Spector, the revolutionary music producer behind some of music's biggest hits, died in prison at age 81.

Spector was serving a sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was given a 19 years-to-life sentence.

California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.