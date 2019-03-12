Phil Spector's infamous Los Angeles estate selling for $5.5 million

A mansion famed for being the site of a notorious crime has hit the market in Los Angeles.

The property, nicknamed “Pyrenees Castle,” was purchased in the late 1990s by music producer Phil Spector, who in 2009 was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in the mansion’s foyer.

Lana Clarkson, an actress and acquaintance of Spector’s, was fatally shot in 2003.

The now jailed music producer, who collaborated with such acts as Ike and Tina Turner, the Ronettes, and members of The Beatles, had purchased the property in 1998 for $1.1 million, according to property records obtained by Variety.

It is now being sold off as part of a divorce settlement with his third wife Rachelle Short, the The Wall Street Journal reported. The hilltop estate, where the couple lived, is listed at $5.5 million.

Spector, 79, is currently serving a sentence of 19 years to life at a correctional facility in Stockton, Calif.

The French-style chateau, located in Alhambra, was built in the 1920s, and had changed hands multiple times through 1998. The 8,700-square-foot property contains nine bedrooms, seven baths – and three half-baths – and the grounds are “fully gated,” WSJ reports.

Jurors who served at Spector’s trials would also be very familiar with the foyer, having inspected the scene of the crime as part of the proceedings. (Spector’s first trial ended in a hung jury, Variety notes.)

Listing agent Ladd Jackson of Hilton & Hyland said he doesn’t believe the crime will affect its real-estate potential.

“L.A. is full of homes with pasts, and this one does, too,” he told WSJ. “Is it going to impact anything? I don’t think so. It’s a beautiful and warm home.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.