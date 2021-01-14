Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Peter Mark Richman, 'Three's Company' and 'Dynasty' actor, dead at 93

The star appeared in the sitcom 'Three's Company' as Suzanne Somers' father

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Actor Peter Mark Richman has died at the age of 93.

Richman died on Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif., of natural causes, according to a press release.

Richman was known for his role as Charles McCulloch in 1989's "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" as well as for his starring role in "Agent for H.A.R.M." in 1966. Notably, he also appeared on "Three's Company" as Reverand Snow, father to Suzanne Somers' Chrissy Snow.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Richman would go on to graduate from pharmacy school but eventually turned to acting, appearing first in a 1953 episode of "Suspense" and on Broadway in the play "End as a Man."

'THREE'S COMPANY' ACTOR PETER MARK RICHMAN REVEALS WHAT IT WAS LIKE WORKING WITH SUZANNE SOMERS, SOPHIA LOREN

Actor-writer Peter Mark Richman has died of natural causes at the age of 93. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Actor-writer Peter Mark Richman has died of natural causes at the age of 93. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From 1961 to 1962, he also starred in his own television show, "Cain's Hundred," which followed an ambitious lawyer determined to bring criminals to justice.

According to the release, Richman made "over 500 TV guest star appearances" in famous shows like "The Twilight Zone," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as co-starred in "Dynasty." IMDb credits him with 159 acting roles total. 

JOANNE ROGERS, TV ICON MR. ROGERS' WIDOW, DEAT AT 92

He'd appear on Broadway twice more as well, in the plays "A Hatful of Rain" and "Masquerade."

Peter Mark Richman in a 1981 episode of 'Dynasty.' (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Peter Mark Richman in a 1981 episode of 'Dynasty.' (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

The actor wrote the play "4 Faces," which was adapted for the screen in 1999. He served as the writer for the adaptation as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also known for writing the play "A Medal for Murray" and multiple books, including "Hollander's Deal" and "The Rebirth of Ira Masters."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Richman, as well as five children: Howard, Kelly, Lucas, Orian, and Roger, as well as six grandchildren.

On Our Radar