Peter Mark Richman, 'Three's Company' and 'Dynasty' actor, dead at 93

Actor Peter Mark Richman has died at the age of 93.

Richman died on Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif., of natural causes, according to a press release.

Richman was known for his role as Charles McCulloch in 1989's "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" as well as for his starring role in "Agent for H.A.R.M." in 1966. Notably, he also appeared on "Three's Company" as Reverand Snow, father to Suzanne Somers' Chrissy Snow.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Richman would go on to graduate from pharmacy school but eventually turned to acting, appearing first in a 1953 episode of "Suspense" and on Broadway in the play "End as a Man."

'THREE'S COMPANY' ACTOR PETER MARK RICHMAN REVEALS WHAT IT WAS LIKE WORKING WITH SUZANNE SOMERS, SOPHIA LOREN

From 1961 to 1962, he also starred in his own television show, "Cain's Hundred," which followed an ambitious lawyer determined to bring criminals to justice.

According to the release, Richman made "over 500 TV guest star appearances" in famous shows like "The Twilight Zone," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as co-starred in "Dynasty." IMDb credits him with 159 acting roles total.

JOANNE ROGERS, TV ICON MR. ROGERS' WIDOW, DEAT AT 92

He'd appear on Broadway twice more as well, in the plays "A Hatful of Rain" and "Masquerade."

The actor wrote the play "4 Faces," which was adapted for the screen in 1999. He served as the writer for the adaptation as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also known for writing the play "A Medal for Murray" and multiple books, including "Hollander's Deal" and "The Rebirth of Ira Masters."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Richman, as well as five children: Howard, Kelly, Lucas, Orian, and Roger, as well as six grandchildren.