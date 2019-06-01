Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pete Davidson
Published

Pete Davidson makes modeling debut in Alexander Wang fashion show

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Pete Davidson says ‘I don’t want to be on this earth’ in cryptic Instagram postVideo

Pete Davidson says ‘I don’t want to be on this earth’ in cryptic Instagram post

Comedian Pete Davidson posted a cryptic message on his Instagram. Davidson said ‘I don’t want to be on this earth,’ before deleting the Instagram post.

Pete Davidson is expanding his resumé to include modeling.

The "Saturday Night Live" star made his runway debut in Alexander Wang's latest fashion show which took place in New York City.

"We're so honored to be here at Rockefeller Center," the designer said live on Instagram, YouTube and his website. "I love New York. It is my home. I feel so proud to be based here. It's such an incredible city."

Actor Pete Davidson presents a creation from Alexander Wang's "AW Collection 1" at the Rockefeller Center in New York

Actor Pete Davidson presents a creation from Alexander Wang's "AW Collection 1" at the Rockefeller Center in New York (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

A magnet for supermodels on his runways and celebrity followers, Wang didn't disappoint. Diplo was front row and Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were among his walkers.

Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show in New York in a short white dress and boots. 

Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show in New York in a short white dress and boots.  (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Davidson, 25, donned a pair of black and white jeans, a white tank top which exposed his many tattoos, and a black hat worn backward.

A TIMELINE OF PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC ESCAPADES, FROM ARIANA GRANDE TO KATE BECKINSALE

The event included snacks such as hot dogs, slushies and pretzels while Lady Liberty greeted guests.

Model Kendall Jenner struts in cropped pants and a loose jacket. 

Model Kendall Jenner struts in cropped pants and a loose jacket.  (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Restricting the public to a street-level view of the show, looking down, Wang set up his benches for insiders around the golden masterwork Prometheus, a statue in a fountain done by Paul Manship in 1933.

PETE DAVIDSON SPENDS $400 AT MCDONALD’S FOLLOWING KATE BECKINSALE SPLIT

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 