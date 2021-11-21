Pete Davidson's 'SNL' cast members comment on Kim Kardashian relationship: 'You've got to be happy for love'

Some of Pete Davidson’s "Saturday Night Live" costars broke their silence about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, keep sending signals that they are in fact dating. The duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand around Palm Springs a day after celebrating the comedian's birthday. Davidson turned 28 on Nov. 16. Days later, People Magazine caught up with some of Davidson's fellow comedians at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2021 Museum Gala in New York City where they were asked about his relationship with Kim.

"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," Kenan Thompson told the outlet, adding that he’s happy when his "little brother" is happy.

Fellow cast member Bowen Yang also shared his thoughts on the relationship, stopping short of confirming that he knows anything the public doesn’t.

"I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out," he said.

"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" Chris Redd added. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

Redd was referencing the recent Instagram post shared by artist Flavor Flav in which he, Kardashian and Davidson celebrated the comedian's birthday along with Kris Jenner, all in somewhat matching outfits.

Soon after, the duo was spotted holding hands in public, prompting many to believe that they are officially dating after weeks of rumors and some charged public outings. Kardashian and Davidson seemed to first connect romantically when they shared an on-screen kiss during a sketch on "SNL" when she hosted the show.

The photos of the two holding hands isn't the first time fans have seen a glimpse of PDA between the two stars. Kardashian and Davidson made headlines in early November after photos surfaced of the two holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at a theme park.

At the time, Kardashian was "intrigued" by Davidson, a source told Page Six.

Davidson and Kardashian later sparked romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City Nov. 3 and reportedly shared a meal together before that on Staten Island, Davidson's hometown.

Kardashian has been single since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in February.

