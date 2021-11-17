Kim Kardashian celebrates Pete Davidson’s birthday with Kris Jenner, Flavor Flav

Pete Davidson spent his birthday with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav as romance rumors between the comedian and reality TV star heat up.

Flavor Flav shared a photo of the group on his Instagram account Wednesday. Davidson's birthday is Nov. 16.

"Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flavor Flav captioned the photo.

"Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,," the rapper added.

PETE DAVIDSON JOKES ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN DATING RUMORS

Davidson and Kardashian have been sparking romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City Nov. 3 and reportedly shared a meal together before that on Staten Island, Davidson's hometown.

The 28-year-old comedian seemingly joked about the dating rumors during a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor. This is something you've been reading about a lot in the press," Meyers told Davidson.

"I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

Davidson then quipped, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out," referring to his upcoming role in "The Freak Brothers."

Kardashian has been single since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in February.

She later addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.