Dr. Drew urges Pete Davidson to stay away from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande: ‘Pete has special issues’

Pete Davidson needs to take time to heal following his split from Ariana Grande, says Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The famous doctor told TMZ that it’s in the best interest of the “Saturday Night Live” star to take space in order to heal from his very public split from the “Imagine” singer.

“He had his ideal partner. He had his life, as far as he was concerned, lined up in front of him … and that whole life and that whole relationship shattered in a moment,” Pinsky told the outlet. “That would be horrible for anyone and it’d be impossible to tolerate that in public.”

Given Davidson’s borderline personality disorder and the loss of his father, Pinsky said Davidson is even more “at risk” than the average person.

“Pete has special issues … When the breakup first happened his safety is at risk,” he continued. “This is a very serious problem. On top of all that poor Pete Davidson … is getting trolled online. When you’re unstable like that and you’re raw, it cuts right through you.”

With support from friends and family, Pinsky is sure that Davidson will “be OK” but said the trolls who criticized him online are “evil.” He also advised that Grande stay away from Davidson so that he doesn’t have to relive the split over and over again.

“It’s nice for Ariana Grande to express her love and support of him, but she needs to stay away,” he warned.

Pinsky’s concern comes after Davidson shared a dark message on Instagram before deleting his account.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Grande ran to 30 Rock to see if he was OK, but Davidson reportedly refused to see her.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.