Ariana Grande pleads with fans to be 'gentler' with ex Pete Davidson after his post about suicide

Ariana Grande wants her fans to take it easy on her exes.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning to urge her fans to lay off her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star recently posted a highly personal message about the negativity he’s received in the wake of Grande’s new single, “Thank U, Next,” leading the pop star to repost Davidson's message along with some thoughts of her own.

Pete Davidson Joins Dating App: 'He Wants a Fresh Start,' Source Says

"I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she wrote. "I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity.”

She went on to express just how much her ex’s health means to her, saying, "I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

Grande noted that she understood her fans’ “reactive” nature, but added, “You truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. Regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that. So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go.”

Pete Davidson Addresses Cyberbullying Following Split From Ariana Grande

She went on to reiterate her affection for Davidson, which she also expresses in “Thank U, Next.”

"I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” she concluded.

Davidson, who has been very open about his struggles with mental health, noted in his message, “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

Ariana Grande Covers Up Tattoo Honoring Pete Davidson's Late Father With a Mac Miller Tribute

He went on to write, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Davidson’s message comes three days after Grande released her record-breaking music video for “Thank U, Next,” which name drops Davidson. In one scene, she posts a photo of them together, writing, “Sry I dipped, Pete. I love u always.”

The former couple called it quits in October after getting engaged in June. At the time, they’d been dating for less than a month.

Following his emotional post, Davidson was seen at the New York Knicks versus Washington Wizards game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, seated alongside actress Chloe Sevigny and comedian John Mulaney.