Paulina Porizkova says she's 'stronger,' 'angrier' amid recovery from loss of Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova is learning how to move on.

The 55-year-old model has been very open about her difficult year on social media since the passing of her estranged husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, in September of last year.

On Monday, the star took to Instagram to check in with fans after a particularly irritating weekend, sharing her thoughts alongside a kaleidoscope-style selfie.

"I hope your weekend was better than mine!" she began. "Now, a rainy Monday - but I feel stronger. And angrier."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA FEELS 'HEARTBREAK AND RAGE' OVER DEATH OF HUSBAND

Porizkova explained that she "was brought up to fear anger" before diving into a few family stories, involving her grandfather's fits of rage, in which he'd throw flowerpots through windows and "chased [his wife] through the house with an axe."

"My mom inherited his rage - and I learned to be very very careful," the star recalled. "And that anger was an unpredictable, searing force that destroyed souls. Later, I also learned that nothing is as societally compromising as female anger. An angry woman seldom gets her way. Instead she’s ridiculed and shamed. Even with a lover, a partner, a husband, a man who loves her- her anger can be laughed at and diminished."

These days, however, Porizkova said that she finds "a dash of anger" to be "strangely energizing."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA DESCRIBES HOW SHE OVERCAME AN INTENSE ANXIETY ATTACK

"I’m MOVING ON, dammit," she declared.

The model then addressed the picture that accompanied the post, which was taken at the Museum of Illusions in New York City, "where it’s all about perspective," as she put it.

"I chose this photo to represent all the little fragments we are that comprise us as a whole. The potential for anger included," Porizkova concluded her post. "It may not be what we think it is or want it to be - but it’s beautiful nevertheless."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star has previously opened up about the "heartbreak and rage" she's felt since Ocasek's death, as well as her battle with depression.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ocasek died at the age of 75 in the New York home he shared with Porizkova.