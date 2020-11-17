Paulina Porizkova describes how she overcame an intense anxiety attack

Paulina Porizkova opened up to her fans about overcoming a recent anxiety attack that was so intense she thought she was having a heart attack.

The 55-year-old supermodel explained how it happened while she was trying to relax at a spa.

“Feeling incredibly grateful I had the means to pull myself out and give myself a break. I got pampered. And I did a lot of internal as well as external work,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“(Just as an aside- fascinating how I was utterly anxiety free for the first three days, and then when I knew I was coming to the end of the stay, panic kicked in again. And I was shocked by it! Instead of recognizing it – I sat through a lecture, positive I was either having a heart attack or instant covid.)" Porizkova added.

Last month, the Vogue cover star confessed she's suffering from depression after the death of her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

In 2019, the 55-year-old model's husband died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in his New York apartment.

Porizkova and the rocker were in the midst of a divorce at the time of his passing, and she recently moved out of the home they owned together.

In an emotional Instagram post, Porizkova detailed her current battle with depression while sharing a somber selfie of her hand raised to her head.

The widow explained she tends to be "on the anxiety spectrum," suffering from "jitters" and persistent crying spells.

"Depression is a complete lack of any sort of energy. While I will keep posting - I have zero energy to reply or interact - so please forgive me for not doing so for the next forseeable [sic] time," she wrote.

"DONT WORRY GUYS, I am not suicidal. I just feel really really bad," Porizkova informed her followers.

She pointed out that depression is "as much physical as it's emotional," noting that she feels "incredible physical heaviness" amid "constant tears."

Porizkova shares two sons, Jonathan, 26, and Oliver, 22, with Ocasek. After he died, it was revealed that the rocker cut both Porizkova and two of his six children out of his will.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

