Paulina Porizkova seeks part of late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek’s estate: report

The supermodel widow of Cars frontman Ric Ocasek says she is seeking part of his estate, despite the fact that he disinherited her claiming she “abandoned” him, new court papers reveal.

Widow Paulina Porizkova is entitled to 1/3 of the estate under New York law — unless it can be proven in court that she did indeed abandon the musician.

Ocasek, 75, was discovered dead by Porizkova in his townhouse Sept. 15. The pair called it quits in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage.

Porizkova — who hired a lawyer in the case last month — filed papers in Manhattan surrogate’s court Tuesday saying, “I, Paulina Porizkova, the surviving spouse of the Decedent, do hereby exercise the personal right of election,” and “elect to take my elective share.”

Ocasek’s estate is worth at least $5.115 million, according to court papers filed with his will.

“Usually, it’s automatic but here there is a factual question because Ocasek’s will said she abandoned him,” an un-involved Manhattan trusts and estates lawyer said, asking his name not be used. “That needs to be determined by the court or by way of settlement.

“If she did abandon him, then she may be disqualified from exercising the right of election against her husband’s will,” the lawyer said, adding “She appears to have been looking after him in the final days.”

Porizkova said in an Instagram post at the time that she and Ocasek’s sons, Jonathan and Oliver, were looking after him as he was recovering from a surgery.

“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on,” Porizkova said.

“I doubt she’ll get nothing,” the attorney said.

Ocasek, in his will, appeared to have also cut out two of his six sons — though not the children he had with Porizkova.

Those sons, Adam and Christopher, have hired lawyer August Venturini who said he couldn’t say yet if they would fight their disinheritance.

“Right now, we are exercising my clients’ right to obtain information from the Estate. We’ll see where it leads,” Venturini said.

Porizkova’s lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment. Jasmine Campirides, a lawyer on the estate, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six