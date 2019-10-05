Paulina Porizkova says Ric Ocasek's death was a complete 'shock,' recalls final moments

Paulina Porizkova recalled her final moments with estranged husband Ric Ocasek, the Cars frontman who died on Sept. 15 in his New York City home. He was 75.

In a new interview, Porizkova called Ocasek's untimely passing a "f---ing shock" and revealed why she didn't call 911 as she discovered his body.

The 54-year-old told Rolling Stone she was the one to find Ocasek had died in his sleep. He had undergone surgery two weeks earlier but, according to Porizkova, that was "not at all" a contributing factor in his death.

"I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well," she said. "So his passing was a f---ing shock."

A New York City medical examiner determined last month Ocasek died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with pulmonary emphysema being a contributing factor.

Porizkova, who shares sons Oliver, 21 and Jonathan, 25, with the singer, told the outlet she brought over cookies to Ocasek's home the night before he died.

"I touched his cheek and it was like touching marble." — Paulina Porizkova

"When I got there, he was sitting in his usual chair and I said, ‘I got some gooey cookies,’ and he said, ‘OK, thanks, hon — I had some terrible cookies because I was in the mood for cookies, but I’ll have your gooey cookies tomorrow. I think I’m going to bed early since I‘m feeling a little sore,'" she recalled. "And that was the last time I saw him alive."

But when she returned the next morning to check on him she saw him asleep and assumed he was OK.

"I did some chores and then it was 11, and I thought, ‘This is weird, there’s something not right about this,'" she said. "I poured the coffee and came upstairs to give it to him and he was in the exact same position; he hadn’t even moved a little bit. And, at that point, I knew, but I couldn’t believe it."

Porizkova continued, "I walked up to him and he still looked asleep. Except he was really, really still and his eyes were a little bit open. I thought he was waking up, actually. I was about to wave my hand in front of his face and go, ‘Hey, I brought you coffee.’ But I touched his cheek and it was like touching marble. That was pretty f---ing awful."

The mom-of-two said she held off calling 911 at the advice of Ocasek's manager, who said they would be bombarded by the press as soon as that happened.

"I wanted Ric’s sons to get here so we could all say goodbye to him. So we waited, and we got to circle the bed and hold hands and really say goodbye," she said. "We were here with his shape for many hours after his death. It was kind of wonderful because we all understood he was gone. He definitely left us."

She said once she did call authorities, it only took "two minutes" until "there were paparazzi at our house" adding, "That’s just disgusting."

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 on the set of the Cars' music video for "Drive." They married in 1989 and share two adult sons. In 2018, Porizkova announced she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage.