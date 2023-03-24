Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Paulina Porizkova says she was lonely and ‘yearning for love’ during last trip with Ric Ocasek

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova was married to The Cars singer from 1989 to 2018.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53 Video

Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53

Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova called it an honor to be invited to pose topless for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53.

Paulina Porizkova is feeling reflective on what would have been her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek’s 79th birthday.

Porizkova posted a photo from a family vacation with their sons, Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24, and shared her thoughts in the caption.

"This pic is from our last vacation together, when I still hoped my marriage would survive," she wrote.

"I told my husband I was so incredibly lonely, my heart so empty and yearning for love, literally anyone could take it. Anyone could woo me. Including him. On this vacation, I was still hoping he would try."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA REFLECTS ON FIRST ‘AWKWARD’ DINNER WITH LATE EX-HUSBAND RIC OCASEK

She continued, "Despite my growing loneliness as his wife, when the four of us were together, we were an incredibly strong unit."

Porizkova and Ocasek separated in 2018, after almost 30 years of marriage. They had met on the set of a music video his band, The Cars, was making for their song "Drive." She was 19 at the time, and he was 40.

Ocasek died in 2019 from heart disease worsened by emphysema. Porizkova found the singer dead in their shared Manhattan townhouse, and later learned she had been cut out of his will. 

In her post, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model focused on the love within their family.

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek met in 1984 when she was 19, and he was 40. 

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek met in 1984 when she was 19, and he was 40.  (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The four of us were a nucleus of love, with the rest of our families forming the atom," she wrote.

She concluded, "Today, the day of his birth, I remember him as that, that particle that made my whole world possible. With infinite gratitude and nothing but love."

Porizkova has been open in the past about her complicated relationship with Ocasek.

Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. A month after The Cars' induction, Porizkova announced that she and Ocasek had split a year earlier.

Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. A month after The Cars' induction, Porizkova announced that she and Ocasek had split a year earlier. (Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a post from 2021, the now 57-year-old wrote, "I loved my husband for 35 years.The last three of which we were separated. We were there for each other in those kinds of physical ways that we had become habituated to. It was just no longer marriage."

Trending