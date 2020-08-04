Paulina Porizkova posts makeup-free, topless pic while enjoying book

Paulina Porizkova is sharing how she likes to spend hot summer days.

On Monday, the 55-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging outside. In the picture, a makeup-free Porizkova is seen wearing a hat and no top as a book covers her.

"My favorite way to spend time on a hot and humid day," she captioned the picture. "As little clothes as possible and a great book."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA WEARS 'NOTHING BUT 20-YEAR-OLD BIKINI BOTTOMS' IN NEW PHOTO: 'TIME FOR ONE OF US TO RETIRE!'

Porizkova added: "After all the chores are done - of course. Also helps when oldest son is making dinner - mom gets to chill😄 #readersofinstagram #eveinhollywood #amortowles @amortowles."

Porizkova's social media followers were quick to comment on the post.

"So lovely. Wish I could be so comfortable in my skin," one person wrote, to which Porizkova responded: "It's not so hard, just spend a lot of time naked."

Another individual praised Porizkova, stating that not only is it "an absolutely gorgeous photo" of her, but that "it's fantastic" she's "still comfortable enough to go nude" for pictures. The person also noted Porizkova is "an amazing lady." Porizkova thanked the person for the kind words.

Porizkova is known for being open with her fans. Last month, she expressed how she feels unhappy with the way she looks as she ages and how she's trying to get over those feelings.

"This is what 55 looks like- on a good day... Freshly rolled out of bed. Had a good nights sleep (for a change) after a lovely July 4 th weekend," she wrote alongside a selfie with no makeup.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA POSTS MAKEUP-FREE PIC, SAYS SHE FEELS 'INSECURE': 'TRYING TO COME TO TERMS WITH MY AGING'

She continued: "But also waking up to tragic and sad news of the pandemic - a reminder that that happiness is a butterfly, it’s only a perfect moment in time and like all else, it passes. Disturbing and comforting all at once - nothing good lasts- but nor does anything bad..."

After acknowledging the troubling upticks in reported coronavirus cases, Porizkova poked fun at herself by adding a few hashtags: "#fiftyfiveandcounting #betweenjloandbettywhite #nofilters #nofillers #nobotox YET!"

She went on to explain that her supermodel good looks aren't always enough for her.

"[By the way], posting this photo because I’m super insecure about my appearance- not proud of it! I may have body dysmorphia in the opposite direction: believing I look much better than I actually do," Porizkova admitted.

"I’m so used to looking one way in photos, that this older me that stares back shocks me. By posting myself unaltered, I’m really trying to come to terms with my aging. I figure if I put the real ME out there, I’ll get used to being older - eventually."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, she added: "Also noteworthy- to fix impending jowls- smile."

Porizkova has also previously taken to social media to share bare-faced selfies with her fans.

In May, the model shared a makeup-free picture with her followers, revealing that this is "what I actually look like" in the morning. And in January, she took to social media to post a snapshot of the "real true me."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report