Paulina Porizkova says she's 'never cried as much' as she has 'in the last year' after Ric Ocasek's death

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about her tough year.

In 2019, the 55-year-old model's husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died of natural causes -- hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, to be specific -- in his New York apartment while recovering from surgery.

While the rocker and Porizkova were in the midst of a divorce, they still owned a home together, which the model is now leaving in the past.

Porizkova shared an image on Instagram on Friday of herself sitting in the nearly-empty home.

"Last two days in my house. It’s empty, cold and dirty. I’ve never cried as much as I have in the last year. I was never a crier," she wrote in the caption. "In fact, the opposite. I took a lot of care NEVER to be seen crying. This year has shown me I had tears to spare."

She then took a moment to thanks all of her "new insta friends out there in the ether" for their support but acknowledged that she's currently in a bit of a funk.

"I’ll take a little time off from gramming - a week? - because I’m at the moment a permanent little gray cloud, and if I’m sick of hearing myself whine, I bet you are too," explained the star. "So many people out there with problems larger than mine. But it doesn’t make mine hurt less, you know? So, I’ll take a moment of not posting now so I can share a little positivity with you all later, and in the meantime, please stay well, wear a mask to protect one another, love you all."

The emotional post garnered plenty of support from some of Porizkova's famous pals.

"Sending you love," wrote Lisa Rinna.

"You. Sharing the pain. Thank you. You are at a time that always seemed unimaginable," wrote actress Selma Blair. "I am here. Should you need. Love. The fear. The thrill. The absorbing all the years. The love. The youth. The glory and the loyalty of being it all. Take care of yourself deeply. Love love."

Andie MacDowell also shared support in a lengthy comment.

"Whenever I tell people about you I always talk about how intelligent you are and how brave!" she began, recalling a dinner the two once shared. "You were so young and free and full of spirit. You still are that person nobody can take that from you! Try to rest think when we get to the state where we’re crying we need rest. Get massages do yoga take hikes and remember to breathe. Life is a journey this is just a door."

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Porizkova revealed in May of 2018 that she and Ocasek had separated.

Things eventually got bitter between the two, as the rocker cut both Porizkova and two of his six children out of his will.