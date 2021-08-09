Expand / Collapse search
Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker seemingly engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Thornton-Allan confirmed his relationship with the model last month

By Julius Young | Fox News
It appears Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow is engaged after the model flashed a ring on her special finger in a social media post on Monday.

The 22-year-old daughter to the late actor and skilled driver took to Instagram with a video that showed her wading in a swimming pool as she showed off her left hand, revealing a diamond sparkler.

Walker captioned the video with four makeshift hearts as she looked to be fighting back tears as she splashed about in the foreground of a desert backdrop.

Her story snaps seemed to point to an engagement while the couple was on a secluded vacation.

Louis Thornton-Allan confirmed his relationship with Walker last month, calling her his "best friend" in an Instagram Story post in a photo of the happy pair gazing into each other’s eyes.

Walker added a comment to the post, writing, "My love" on the photo to clear up any uncertainty the two were an item.

In June, the model attended the red carpet premiere of "F9," and shared a tribute to the franchise with a film poster that featured her father. 

"20 years… I was 2 years old when the journey began," she wrote. "Blessed to have my fast family by my side."

