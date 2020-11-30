Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares emotional tribute on anniversary of his death

Paul Walker’s untimely demise continues to be felt even seven years later.

Through his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who is now 22 years old, Walker’s legacy lives on and on Monday she issued a tribute to the late actor and driver on the seventh anniversary of his death.

“A silly day to remember in sadness,” Meadow wrote in an Instagram post alongside an image of herself with the “Fast and Furious” franchise star. “Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

Walker died in 2013, alongside his friend Roger Rodas, who was behind the wheel, when a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT they were in slammed into a pole and erupted into flames in Los Angeles. At the time of the accident, Los Angeles County authorities said speed played a factor in the crash.

"Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions,” Capt. Mike Parker said in 2014.

Walker's family sued Porsche in November 2015 for wrongful death, claiming the Porsche sports car he was riding in was defective and lacked safety features that might have saved his life during the Valencia, Calif., crash. The case was settled out of court and the terms were not disclosed.

On Sept. 12, 2020, Meadow also honored her father on what would have been Walker’s 47th birthday.

"The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," she wrote on Instagram along with a shared image of Walker holding a much younger Meadow.

Meadow most-recently shared another image in October of Walker looking up at her as he snapped photos of her with a DSLR camera.

“Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever,” she captioned that older post.