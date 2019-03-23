Patriotically attired, Kid Rock hits links with Trump

Kid Rock apparently has a presidential golfing partner.

The musician tweeted Saturday about his time on the green with President Trump, saying it had been “another great day on the links!”

“Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful,” the post said. “What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

The president was scheduled to be at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday.

The tweet included a photo of the smiling pair on the golf course, which showed Kid Rock wearing a particularly patriotic outfit for the occasion.

Styling in a pair of American flag-style pants, the artist dressed significantly in red, white and blue. Trump sported a white polo shirt, as well as a red “USA” hat.