Patricia Richardson: A look at the 'Home Improvement' star's illustrious career

Patricia Richardson became a household name in the 1990s when she starred as beloved matriarch Jill Taylor on “Home Improvement.”

A devoted mother and an actress dedicated to her craft, Richardson’s career trajectory is one of many highs and lows — but through it all she emerged a Hollywood star deserving of respect and praise.

'LAST MAN STANDING' STAR TIM ALLEN: 'WE JUST DON'T MAKE FUN OF STUFF... EXCEPT LIBERALS'

Humble beginnings, 1970s

As a young actress trying to make a name for herself, Richardson landed her first gig in New York in the Broadway musical “Gypsy” in 1974.

Richardson noted in an interview with Closer Weekly that after working the musical, she did not work for a year, stating, “If you did musicals, they sort of didn’t take you seriously as an actor.”

In a role that required not just acting skills but also musical prowess, Richardson showed off her multiple talents in the musical.

“Growing up we moved a lot, and we were always in the church choir. I was also in school choruses, so I grew up singing with people and that’s still my favorite thing to do,” Richardson stated in the interview.

'HOME IMPROVEMENT' STAR RICHARD KARN SAYS HE SPOKE TO TIM ALLEN ABOUT REBOOTING SITCOM

“Home Improvement,” 1991

Richardson rose to prominence with her role as Jill Taylor alongside Tim Allen in the hit 1990s sitcom, “Home Improvement.” In the show, Richardson’s character was portrayed as a strong mother who came from an Army family, but it took her character quite some time before she found her footing.

In an interview with the New York Times, Richardson reflected on how Taylor evolved from a simple mother to a character with much more autonomy in later seasons.

"In the beginning, Jill was mostly a source of dry, one-linner [sic] comebacks to Tim," Richardson stated in the interview. "But she has really developed. You see her being follish [sic] and angry and messing up […] and this year I've gotten to do a lot of physical comedy, which I love."

Richardson also discussed how she went about making Taylor anything but a “perfect” mom in the series — noting that being perceived as such would be “just so depressing.”

"Perfect? I've spent five years trying to make her anything but," Richardson said in the interview. “I’m always going for more edge, more reality.”

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR PATRICIA RICHARDSON EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT HIT SERIES

Hosting the Emmys, 1994

At the height of “Home Improvement’s” popularity, Richardson was afforded the tall task of hosting the 1994 Emmy Awards — an experience that Richardson does not look back quite fondly on.

“When I had to [co-host] the [1994] Emmys, it was the worst day of my life,” Richardson said in her Closer Weekly interview. “I was terrified. I was so stupid!

“In theater school, nobody ever talked to us about having to sell yourself. So I really backed off to a great extent, and I essentially killed my career,” the actress further noted.

TIM ALLEN REVEALS HIS IDEAL 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' REVIVAL PLOT

Taking a step back, 1999

In 1999, Richardson was offered $25 million to do one final season of “Home Improvement,” while Allen was offered $50 million. The two ultimately turned down the big money offers.

“Everybody just wants to do it for the money, and that’s not a reason to do work.” Richardson said in rejecting the offer.

Richardson also noted that family played a key role in her departing the long-running sitcom.

“The reason I turned down the ninth year of ‘Home Improvement’ was that I was a single parent and away from my kids too much,” the 68-year-old actress said. “I left the show, and I have put my children first since then. That’s why I’ve kept quitting the business: to be with them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Career after "Home Improvement," 2000s onwards

Following Richardson's departure from "Home Improvement," the actress opted to take on smaller roles in made-for-television movies such as "The Jensen Project" and "Smart Cookies" alongside other television shows.

Most notably, she starred as Dr. Andy Campbell in the Lifetime series "Strong Medicine" from 2002 to 2005. Following "Strong Medicine," Richardson appeared as Sheila Brooks in "The West Wing" from 2005 to 2006.

In a 2019 interview with The AV Club, Richardson stated, "When I quit 'Home Improvement,' I stopped working. I passed by a huge show that won hundreds of Emmys. I passed by a huge role in that because it was a drama, and it was right away. I had left 'Home Improvement,' and a lot of money for 'Home Improvement,' not to be away from my kids."

Richardson most recently starred in the 2019 Lifetime movie "A Very Vintage Christmas" as Margaret.