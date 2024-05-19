Degree-holding women defend Chiefs kicker amid commencement speech backlash: 'More wives and mothers please'

College-educated and working women across X are coming to the defense of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after his recent graduation speech at Benedictine College garnered backlash from many across the web and popular media for containing allegedly "sexist" remarks.

The string of posts seemingly began with "Out of Context" podcast host Noelle Fitchett making her rallying cry to women of a similar mindset, writing on the platform Thursday, "Can we start a trend with women with degrees and careers but agree with Harrison Butker’s speech?"

"I’ll go first," she continued, "My name is Noelle, I have three degrees, and I agree that the world needs more masculinity and that wives/mothers are vital for society."

Others followed suit.

"I graduated last week with my second Bachelors degree as class Valedictorian. I was the only one with kids (6 and 4). Startling [sic] a second career after being a stay at home mom for 5 years and loved every single second. start new job in July," an account by the name Mamavestor chimed in.

Tara Ross, retired attorney and author of "Why We Need the Electoral College," wrote, "I am a Rice University grad and a UT Law School grad. I know a ton about the Electoral College, constitutional history, and American history in general. I have authored multiple books. The greatest thing I've done in my life, however, are my family/kids. I agree with Harrison Butker. More wives and mothers, please,"

"Hi my name is Rupali," said another, "I’m a Johns Hopkins educated, double board certified and licensed, practicing physician, but building my family, our legacy is my greater honor. I agree with Harrison Butker! More wives and mothers please!!"

Butker's words during the May 11 commencement speech grew contentious as he shifted his focus to the female members of the audience and mentioned the significance of becoming a wife and mother.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said. "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He shifted the focus to his wife, Isabelle, who he stated would be the first to say that her life "truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." He also praised her for making his success possible. The remarks were met with applause.

Butker earned the support of Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, and Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz, among others.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, had a different opinion.

"It is a choice. It is a woman’s choice whether she is just a mom. It is a woman’s choice whether she decides to be a career woman," she said. "It is a woman’s choice if she decides to do both and balance and do all that. And I think for someone to get up at a commencement speech and tell women who have been working their butts off for four years, possibly paying their way and are now in debt and they’re gonna need a career, that their biggest success story will be being a mom and a wife and don’t get me wrong, that might be. But it’s their choice whether they do that or not.

"To tell them they have been ‘diabolically lied to,’ you know, in a world where it’s tough. I feel like we constantly tear each other down. I feel like to build each other up, to build men and women up, not tear either down because, you know what, there’s some bright a-- women that can change this world. And to tell them that they don’t really belong in the workplace …"

On X, the swath of support for Butker also received backlash.

Kathia Woods, a journalist, replied to Fitchett's post, writing, "Many of us are wives, mom and wait for it hold degrees. I stayed home for two years with my daughter and it was great but we could afford it and wait for it was my choice. No man or society forced me into it. That’s key part Harrison missed it should be our choice. Not his."

"But that isn't what he said that was the issue. He told the women, who like you, were sitting in that chair because of their hard work, time, money, and tears, that they're going to end up as stay at home moms end of story. That doesn't have to be the case," another said, also replying to Fitchett.

Some left-wing voices defended Butker's right to free speech shortly after.

HBO's Bill Maher, for one, said, "I don't see what the big crime is" when touching on the subject.

Whoopi Goldberg also set herself apart from the rest of "The View" as the others took shots at Butker.

"Listen, I like when people say what they need to say. He’s at a Catholic college. He’s a staunch Catholic. These are his beliefs and he’s welcome to 'em," she said.

"I don’t have to believe 'em. I don’t have to accept them… The same way we want respect when [former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist] Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours."