Pat Sajak sends well-wishes to Alex Trebek following cancer diagnosis: We ‘are pulling for you'

Alex Trebek delivered sad news in a video message to fans Wednesday, revealing he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Since releasing the video titled “A Message from Alex Trebek,” the longtime “Jeopardy” host has received an outpouring of support from friends and fans throughout Hollywood.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak was among the first to extend his positive wishes to Trebek, tweeting: “The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex."

Comedian and actor Ken Jeong echoed Sajak's sentiments, writing, “Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero," while Eric Bolling noted he had lost his father and sister to the ailment.

“Lost my dad and sister to that dreadful disease. Praying for you and your family Alex. You’re a good man."

Reps for Trebek, 78, confirmed the video’s authenticity to Fox News minutes after it was released.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our 'Jeopardy!' fan base,” Trebek said in the video. “I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.”

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK RENEWS CONTRACT THROUGH 2022 AFTER HINTING AT RETIREMENT

He continued: “Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”