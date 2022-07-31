Pat Carroll, actress who voiced Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid,' dead at 95

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat Carroll, the actress known for voicing the underwater villain Ursula in Disney's animated tale, "The Little Mermaid," died on July 30. She was 95.

The Emmy Award-winning actress passed away at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while recovering from pneumonia, according to Variety.

Carroll found a niche as a comedian on the late-night circuit beginning in the 1940s, and voiced several cartoon characters through the years before earning an Emmy for her work on "Sid Caesar’s Hour."

‘STAR TREK’ ACTRESS NICHELLE NICHOLS DEAD AT 89

Fox News has contacted Carroll's representatives for comment.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll's family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old, and she picked up acting in local productions shortly after.

She graduated from the local, all-girls Immaculate Heart High School, who notable alumni include Meghan Markle, Diane Disney (the daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney), Mary Tyler Moore, Lucie Arnaz, Tyra Banks and Yara Shahidi.

‘LITTLE MERMAID’ STAR JODI BENSON EXPLAINS HOW SHE BECAME THE VOICE OF ARIEL: ‘SO THANKFUL TO GOD’

After enlisting in the Army, she attended the Catholic University of America, and began her career in the industry with the 1947 film "Hometown Girl."

She costarred as Prunella in a 1965 production of the musical version of "Cinderella," and worked on "Laverne & Shirley," "Busting Loose," "The Ted Knight Show" and "She's The Sheriff."

Other appearances included "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Love Boat," "Designing Women" and "ER."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She won several theatrical awards for her one-woman show on Gertrude Stein. The recorded version won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama in 1980.

In 1989, she played the villainous sea witch Ursula and sang "Poor Unfortunate Souls," a role she once said was one of her all-time favorites.

She reprised the infamous character's voice for a number of Disney video games and television shows, most recently in 2020 with "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" series short.

Carroll is survived by daughters Kerry Karsian, Tara Karsian and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.