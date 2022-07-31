Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pat Carroll, actress who voiced Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid,' dead at 95

Carroll reportedly died while recovering from pneumonia

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat Carroll, the actress known for voicing the underwater villain Ursula in Disney's animated tale, "The Little Mermaid," died on July 30. She was 95.

The Emmy Award-winning actress passed away at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while recovering from pneumonia, according to Variety.

Carroll found a niche as a comedian on the late-night circuit beginning in the 1940s, and voiced several cartoon characters through the years before earning an Emmy for her work on "Sid Caesar’s Hour."

Pat Carroll, best known for voicing the character Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," died Saturday at the age of 95. At left, she is pictured in 1971; at right, she is shown at the opening of "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway in 2008.

Pat Carroll, best known for voicing the character Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," died Saturday at the age of 95. At left, she is pictured in 1971; at right, she is shown at the opening of "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway in 2008. (Getty Images)

‘STAR TREK’ ACTRESS NICHELLE NICHOLS DEAD AT 89

Fox News has contacted Carroll's representatives for comment.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll's family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old, and she picked up acting in local productions shortly after.

She graduated from the local, all-girls Immaculate Heart High School, who notable alumni include Meghan Markle, Diane Disney (the daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney), Mary Tyler Moore, Lucie Arnaz, Tyra Banks and Yara Shahidi. 

Carl Reiner and Pat Carroll pose with their awards during the 9th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, March 16, 1957, at the Colonial Theatre in New York City.

Carl Reiner and Pat Carroll pose with their awards during the 9th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, March 16, 1957, at the Colonial Theatre in New York City. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

‘LITTLE MERMAID’ STAR JODI BENSON EXPLAINS HOW SHE BECAME THE VOICE OF ARIEL: ‘SO THANKFUL TO GOD’

After enlisting in the Army, she attended the Catholic University of America, and began her career in the industry with the 1947 film "Hometown Girl."

She costarred as Prunella in a 1965 production of the musical version of "Cinderella," and worked on "Laverne & Shirley," "Busting Loose," "The Ted Knight Show" and "She's The Sheriff."

Other appearances included "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Love Boat," "Designing Women" and "ER." 

Carroll voiced Ursula in numerous Disney television shows and video games through the years. She attended "The Little Mermaid" opening on Broadway in 2008.

Carroll voiced Ursula in numerous Disney television shows and video games through the years. She attended "The Little Mermaid" opening on Broadway in 2008. (Janette Pellegrini)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She won several theatrical awards for her one-woman show on Gertrude Stein. The recorded version won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama in 1980.

In 1989, she played the villainous sea witch Ursula and sang "Poor Unfortunate Souls," a role she once said was one of her all-time favorites. 

She reprised the infamous character's voice for a number of Disney video games and television shows, most recently in 2020 with "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" series short.

Carroll is survived by daughters Kerry Karsian, Tara Karsian and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending