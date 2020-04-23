Prince William jokes about whether he'll watch 'Tiger King' while in coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even Prince William is looking for something to watch during the coronavirus quarantine, but it probably won't be "Tiger King."

The 37-year-old royal recently participated in a sketch for BBC's "Big Night In," a television program celebrating humor and hope in the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his appearance, William spoke via video chat with a fictional head of the royal household played by British actor Stephen Fry.

PRINCE LOUIS SHOWS SUPPORT FOR UK HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN ADORABLE NEWS PHOTOS SHARED AHEAD OF HIS 2ND BIRTHDAY

In the click, which was shared to Instagram, the pair joked about the oddities of life in quarantine and homeschooling before William asked for television recommendations.

"By the way, have you seen anything good on TV?" William asked. "It's hell without 'EastEnders.'"

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM AND THEIR CHILDREN APPLAUD HEALTH CARE WORKERS

"Isn't it," said Fry's character. "They told me 'Tiger King' is rather good."

William quipped: "Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty."

The skit was, of course, in reference to Netflix's smash hit docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The series follows the intense rivalry between Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- better known as Joe Exotic -- and Carole Baskin, two big cat enthusiasts battling over the ethics and rights regarding big cat ownership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many celebrities have joined in on the "Tiger King" craze including Rob Lowe and Jenny McCarthy.