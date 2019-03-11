Paris Hilton's father posts cryptic comment on her Instagram: 'We can't reach you'

Paris Hilton gave both her family and fans a scare over the weekend after a cryptic comment left by her father on one of the starlet’s Instagram posts called her whereabouts into question.

On Friday, Paris posted a throwback video clip of her 2006 single “Stars Are Blind” with the hashtag “#SummerVibesAF.”

That’s when her father, hotel mogul Rick Hilton, took to the comments section in what appeared to be a desperate attempt to get in contact with his daughter.

“Paris it is very important you call Dads cell. We can’t reach you on any of your lines,” the comment from Hilton’s account reads.

While most fans were just enthralled to be hearing the song after more than 13 years, a handful were concerned for her well-being as well as the peace of mind of her father.

“Love this! And call your dad,” another said.

“Omg! I hope she’s ok,” another wrote.

“Dying to know what was so important,” someone else said.

Neither representatives for Paris nor Rick immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment on the subject.

However, it’s worth noting that Rick’s concerns appeared to be assuaged by Sunday, where he posted several pictures and video of his time hitting the golf course and listening to a bit of live music.

Paris, meanwhile, has continued to post on her Instagram after posing at Christian Cowan’s “Powerpuff Girls” fashion show on International Women’s Day.

“It’s all about women’s empowerment; when I was little, it was all about girl power and ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ represent that. Christian has made an incredible show,” the star told reporters at the show (via The Hollywood Reporter).