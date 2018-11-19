Paris Hilton ends engagement to fiancé Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has called off her engagement to fiancé Chris Zylka.

"She broke up with him," a source close to the former couple told Fox News.

"She realized he is not the guy for her," the source continued. "She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends."

According to People Magazine, citing an insider Zylka, 33, and Hilton, 37 "broke up a few weeks ago."

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her," the insider added. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

PARIS HILTON PUSHES BACK CHRIS ZYLKA WEDDING DATE

Back in January, Zylka popped the question in Aspen, Colo., with a 20-carat, $2 million diamond.

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” she told the outlet at the time. “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Hilton has not publicly commented on the split, but on Monday she shared a photo of herself with the caption: "What made her strong was despite the million things that hurt her. She spoke of nothing but happiness...✨"

Per People, the pair first met eight years ago at an Oscars party, but didn't reconnect until 2016. Hilton later confirmed the relationship with an Instagram post in February of last year.