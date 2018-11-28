Paris Hilton breaks silence after ending engagement to fiance Chris Zylka: 'I’m doing really good'

Nearly a week after calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton is opening up about the split.

“I’m doing really good,” the 37-year-old hotel heiress said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk.” “I’m just really having my me time.”

She continued, “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

Despite breaking off their engagement, Hilton wants Zylka to be happy.

“I wish him the best,” she said.

While she hopes to eventually find love and start a family one day, Hilton’s main concern right now is chasing her career.

“You know, one day, I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work,” she said.

Page Six previously reported that Hilton and Zylka split because she was “busy working and she realized he wasn’t the guy for her,” a source told us.

Meanwhile, we broke the news that after their split, Zylka want’s the $2 million engagement ring back, even though he didn’t pay for it in the first place.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.