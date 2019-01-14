‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards, 50, unveils bikini body for birthday celebration

Kyle Richards slipped into an itsy bitsy yellow bikini to ring in her 50th birthday.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star unveiled her trim and toned figure on Instagram while celebrating beachside in sizzling Punta Mita, Mexico, with friends and husband, real estate agent Mauricio Umansky. Gal pal Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Grammy-winning singer John Mellencamp, was also spotted.

Richards made sure to also balance a cocktail on her chest while soaking up the sun.

“I’m 50. There. I said it,” captioned the reality TV personality in her swimsuit-baring snap. “Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle.”

“I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life,” added the aunt of hotel heiress Paris Hilton. “I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time). I love my children, my husband, my family, my dogs, my work… SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for?”

“Thank you all for your birthday wishes,” concluded Richards. “My cup has runneth over #casatau #casataupuntamita.”

Richards is no stranger to being in the spotlight. As a former child star, Richards has been appearing in films and on television shows since the ‘70s, starting before the age of 10. She’s had roles in “Escape to Witch Mountain,” “Halloween” and “Little House on the Prairie,” among others.

But despite her many years of experience, the mom of four told Fox News in April 2018 she still feels pressure to look a certain way on TV, though she’s learned to accept it as part of life.

“If I’ve gained weight, it’s OK, this is life, this is my reality,” said Richards. “The weight goes up, it goes down, my skin’s not looking great or whatever it is, it’s part of life. I do feel pressure to look my best, but I think I do that in my personal life anyway.”

As she ages, Richards said her routine evolves in order to make sure she always looks her best.

“I started doing different things and having to go that extra mile, trying different things with my skin or things like that,” Richards explains. “Like cutting my hair off, just trying to keep things fresh and always wanting to look my best and put my best foot forward.”

“Just like I tell my daughters, first impressions are important so once it’s out there, whether it’s a picture or a TV show, it’s there, it’s going to be there forever,” added Richards.

When Richards isn’t hitting the waves, she keeps herself busy working as a TV producer — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Well, [in] a scripted series, you’re handed a script, you have to remember your lines and do the best acting job possible, then you go home at the end of the day and it’s done,” Richards explained on the difference between working in reality and scripted television.

“Reality TV is a whole other ball game,” she continued. “You’ve got people in your homes with cameras, following you around — everything you do. All the sudden you’ve got millions of views putting in their two cents about what you said or how you handled something. It was just shocking. There’s no leaving it behind at the end of the day. That’s hard.”

Fox News' Michelle Gant and Morgan Evans contributed to this report.

