Paris Hilton on spending Valentine's Day with Carter Reum: 'He's such a romantic'

Paris Hilton is in the mood for love.

This Valentine’s Day will be the first one for the hotel heiress as a wife. The 40-year-old said "I do" to businessman Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few.

Hilton told Fox News Digital she has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year.

"Well, my birthday is three days after Valentine’s Day and his birthday is like a week before mine," she gushed. "So we always do a joint birthday."

PARIS HILTON REFLECTS ON SPEAKING OUT ABOUT ABUSE SHE FACED AS A TEEN: ‘I’M GOING TO CONTINUE USING MY VOICE’

And Hilton’s beau has something special up his sleeve.

"He told me he is taking me somewhere," said the star. "I have no idea where we’re going. He loves doing that, like a surprise trip for Valentine’s Day and my birthday. He’s such a romantic."

Previously, Hilton told Fox News Digital that she and Reum, 41, had been friends for 15 years before they became an item. The pair started dating in 2019 after reconnecting through friends. The couple got engaged in February 2020. Hilton then announced the engagement on Feb. 17, her birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I always knew how kind and sweet and just what a good man he was," Hilton explained "And then as soon as we had our first kiss, it was just like these electric bolts where I had never felt anything like that in my life. I was like, ‘All right, this is my twin flame that I’d been searching for my whole life. And I found him.'"

The preparation for the lavish ceremony was chronicled in the 13-part reality TV series "Paris in Love."

These days, life with her Prince Charming has been bliss, revealed the entrepreneur and DJ.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love being a wife," she said. "He’s just the perfect husband, and we are so close … He’s a very old-school romantic. He’s always writing me love letters and just knows how to make me feel like a princess. I’ve never experienced anything like this with a guy. I’m just so happy that I was patient and found my perfect match."

And Hilton noted that she's eager to expand her family.

"We cannot wait for that," she said of having children. "We talk about it every single day. I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."