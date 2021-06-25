Paris Hilton 'likes' tweets about not taking Britney comments 'personally'

Paris Hilton doesn’t appear to be offended by the comments that Britney Spears made about her during the "Toxic" singer’s conservatorship hearing this week.

The reality star-turned-DJ "liked" a series of tweets defending Spears, who said during part of her heartbreaking testimony against her dad, Jamie, on Wednesday that she "didn’t believe" Hilton had been a victim of abuse.

"I hope Paris Hilton doesn’t take what Britney said personally," read one post that Hilton, 40, "liked" on Twitter. "What she meant was that she understood how hard it was to be believed by people on the outside looking in. I’m sure she believes her now. #FreeBritney."

Another Twitter user wrote, "I think Paris Hilton will understand what she mean’t [sic]. Keep in mind, they are friends and probably have discussed it."

Spears, 39, told the court she initially "didn’t believe" Hilton’s story about going to an allegedly abusive boarding school in an attempt to explain why she concealed her own struggles living under her conservatorship.

"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it," the Grammy winner said during her hearing. "I’m sorry. … I’m an outsider, and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of [my story] to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’

"I’m not lying. I just want my life back."

After the hearing, Hilton’s mother and sister, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, expressed their support for the "Gimme More" singer.

"Such a sweet girl," Kathy, 62, said of Spears on the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" after-show Wednesday. "And a good girl."

Nicky, 37, added, "You should know we believe her. Free Britney!"