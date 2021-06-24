Britney Spears' cousin throws support behind pop star to end conservatorship: She 'deserves better’

Britney Spears’ cousin and former assistant Alli Sims is speaking out in support of the pop star following Spears’ latest conservatorship hearing which heard her address the matter for the first time in recent years.

The 39-year-old performer addressed the Los Angeles Superior Court in a feverish plea to dissolve the conservatorship that has been in place over her since it was implemented in 2008.

"[Britney] has been living in hell for so long with her father and handlers," Sims wrote on Thursday alongside an Instagram post that displayed the #FreeBritney hashtag over a multicolored background. "The truth, that only she knows, is beyond what has even been released."

"Britney and every other person, for that matter, deserve better," Sims, who appeared in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, continued. "I’m proud of her for speaking up and hope it is the first of a lot more info to come out to put the people around her where they belong, strip them of her money and give her the life she is looking for."

Although Spears delivered a pressured and prepared speech via telephone to the court, the judge had to instruct Spears to slow down as even she was speaking too quickly for the court stenographer to keep up.

According to People magazine, Spears was "very nervous" about going on record despite asking the court that the hearing be open.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge," a source told the publication. "She was also very grateful that she was allowed. This is her life and she wants big changes."

The "Toxic" singer expressed almost immediately in her address to the court that she didn’t feel she "was heard on any level" the last time she spoke to the court in 2019.

The Grammy winner’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, also addressed the court and indicated that he would not interrupt Spears at any moment.

During her speech, Spears alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears said in her address to the court. The star went on to note that she doesn’t want to be evaluated to determine if she has regained her mental capacity.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Elsewhere in Spears’ 20-minute diatribe, she said explicitly to the court that she was forced to take lithium against her will.

"It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months," she claimed of the drug. "I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

She also criticized the care or lack thereof her father Jamie allegedly forced her under, which included six different nurses and several psychiatric evaluations.

Spears claimed her father stood idle while she was made to look incompetent and added that he was responsible for making all of her life decisions.

"My family didn’t do a God d--m thing," she fumed. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."

In addition to stating that she wants her conservatorship to end immediately, Spears also indicated her desire to dump Ingham III as her current counsel and handpick her own attorney.

Spears further alleges that throughout her conservatorship she has not been allowed to make certain decisions on her own like an intrauterine device (IUD) which she wants to be taken out.

Spears said she "wants to be able to get married and have a baby."

During the hearing, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement on his behalf after conferring with him during a recess.

"He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Thoreen said. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much."

