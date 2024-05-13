Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie to star in new reality show together

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are teaming up once again to star in a new reality television series over 20 years after their first show "The Simple Life" was launched on Fox.

In a collaborative social media post on Instagram, the it-girls teased the show with an old school TV showing static noise and an overlay of their voices playfully singing their personal theme song to one another, "Sanasa".

"New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock," the post read.

Celebrities such as Juliana Hough, Morgan Stewart and Nicole Polizzi, otherwise known as Snooki, expressed excitement for the reveal in the comment section of the post.

"The Parent Trap" star and a socialite herself, Lindsay Lohan, "liked" the post.

Last week, Richie posted a collage of photographs of the women from growing up together, into their teens and 20s, and wrote, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill." With the new show’s teaser, it is clear Richie was preparing audiences for the women’s comeback to television.

"The Simple Life" aired on Dec. 2, 2003, and ran for three seasons on Fox before the friends experienced a personal dispute that incited drama and rumors. Though there was much speculation surrounding why the friends stopped speaking, neither ever publicly addressed the real reason.

E! picked up the show for seasons four and five before it ended on Aug. 5, 2007.

Today, the women are very close.

Richie shares one daughter, Harlow Madden, with her husband of 14 years, "Good Charlotte" band member, Joel Madden.

In 2008, she founded lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960 and in 2021, she teamed up with her sister Sofia Richie for a line of ready-to-wear clothing under the brand and sold at Revolve.

Hilton, a successful and popular DJ, shares two children, Phoenix and London, with her husband Carter Reum. The couple wed at a private estate in Los Angeles in 2021. They used a surrogate mother for the birth of their two children.

The socialite was critical in driving awareness surrounding the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which received bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

In April 2023, Hilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the emotional, verbal, physical and sexual abuse she received while being at a school herself.

"This is still happening today at these places and 200,000 children are being sent away to these places every year," Hilton said. "I was not able to tell my parents because everything was monitored. If I said anything negative about anything that was happening, they would immediately hang up the phone and punish me."

In 2023, Hilton released "Paris: The Memoir," which contains sensitive content, including sexual abuse.

It is unclear what date the new reality show with Hilton and Richie will launch.