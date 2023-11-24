Paris Hilton's Thanksgiving surprise: star welcomes baby girl less than a year after arrival of son

Paris Hilton is a mother of two.

After announcing in January that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a son named Phoenix through surrogacy, she made another surprise announcement on Thanksgiving about a second baby — a girl she's named London.

On Thursday night, Hilton shared a photo of a pink baby outfit with the name "London" embroidered on the front. Also in the photo was a pair of heart-shaped baby sunglasses and a stuffed animal.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the post.

HOW PARIS HILTON KEPT HER NEW BABY A SECRET, EVEN FROM HER FAMILY

Hilton also posted a video on TikTok of her niece and nephew in which she could be heard asking them, "You guys excited for your new cousin?"

When her nephew asked, "You have two babies?," she answered, "I have two babies."

In another video Hilton shared of Phoenix, she asked him, "Are you the big brother today? You going to watch after your sister?"

Hilton shared a series of photos and videos from the Thanksgiving holiday with Phoenix. She wrote: "So much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving."

Last month, the heiress fought back against trolls targeting her son's appearance and the shape of his head. One person asked if her son had encephalitis, known as inflammation of the brain.

Hilton expressed her sadness over the hateful comments, writing in a statement shared to her Instagram story, "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable."

"This hurts my heart more than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful," she wrote.

"I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic," Hilton emphasized.

"I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters," she continued. "It's hard to fathom that there are such people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."

Many comments supporting Hilton and her son quickly flooded her post , with people chastising those that chose to "bully a baby."

Fox News Digital's Rebekah Ingraham, Stephanie Giang and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.