Paris Hilton says she was pressured into making sex tape, got drunk and took Quaaludes to get through it

Paris Hilton is sharing private details regarding her 2004 leaked sex tape.

In "Paris: The Memoir," the pop culture icon shared that she was allegedly pressured to record the tape in 1999, despite persistently "making excuses" as he "kept pushing."

In an excerpt of her memoir, which was published in The Times on Saturday, Hilton shared that she was 18 years old when she first met the man, who she does not name and refers to by his nickname: "Scum." Hilton was famously in a relationship with Rick Salomon at the time.

"He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games," Hilton alleged of Salomon, who was 10 years her senior.

The hotel heiress penned that she was "tipsy and tired" and was told that the intimate video would be "just for us."

Hilton added that even prior to her relationship with Salomon, she "hated the idea of sex." "I avoided sex until it was absolutely unavoidable," she wrote.

In 2004, around the time the reality series "The Simple Life" starring Hilton and Nicole Richie debuted, Hilton said there were several headlines claiming she was "sleeping around" which was "not the truth at all."

In order to get through the video, Hilton wrote that she was on Quaaludes, a prescription drug and "had to drink [herself] silly."

"I did it. I have to own that. I knew what he wanted and I went with it. I needed to prove myself to him and to myself, so I got hammered and I did it," Hilton admitted.

Years after the tape was filmed, Hilton got a call from her publicist that a 37-second sex tape was circulating the internet. She called her ex-boyfriend, begging him not to release the video.

"I called my old boyfriend and begged: ‘Please, please, please don’t do this’. He sounded distant and cool, saying it was too late, it was already out there," she claimed of Salomon. "He said he had every right to sell something that belonged to him – something that had a lot of financial value."

She continued, "More value than my privacy, obviously. My dignity. My future. Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me."

After the release, Salomon sued Hilton for defamation, and she countersued him. According to The Independent, the pair settled their suits out of court in 2005.

Fast-forward to 2021, Hilton married Carter Reum at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air. The couple welcomed their first child, Phoenix, in January.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she shared that she enjoys "hooking up with" her husband and said, "It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way."

A rep for Salomon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.