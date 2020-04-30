Paris Hilton becomes Instagram official with boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are finally taking the next step in their relationship.

The couple became Instagram official on Thursday after the socialite, 39, posted a photo of her and the entrepreneur kissing on her social media profile.

“Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” Hilton wrote. “Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine.

“So sweet!!!! Love this," the reality TV star's mother, Kathy Hilton, commented.

The pair were first linked to each other back in January when they were spotted kissing and dancing together after the Golden Globes at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party.

Reum is best-known for being a co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits along with his brother, Courtney Reum.

Hilton was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka. He prosed in Aspen, Colo., with a 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring in January 2018. They split 11 months later.

The DJ addressed the reason why they broke up on "The Talk" in November 2018.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” Hilton said. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She added: “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”