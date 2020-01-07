Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Paris Hilton spotted with new man at Golden Globes after-party

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
Paris Hilton has a new man.

While the former reality star walked solo on the carpet at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes bash, we hear she was PDA-ing with new man Carter Reum inside.

We’re told they met through mutual friends and have been dating for a few weeks. “They are dating and happy,” said a source.

Just last month, Hilton was worrying her ex-fiancé Chris Zylka would show up at a club in Miami where she was DJing, asking the doorman to not allow him in. He never turned up.

Reum co-founded M13, which has invested in companies such as Lyft, Pinterest and SpaceX. He also founded Veev spirits.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.