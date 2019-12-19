Paris Hilton admits she stole 'That's hot' phrase from this star

Paris Hilton's catchphrase "That's hot" became one of the most iconic phrases in pop culture but the TV personality didn't actually come up with it.

The heiress, 38, revealed that she stole the phrase from her younger sister Nicky Hilton.

She told Vogue magazine in an interview published Wednesday, “I started making shirts that said, ‘That’s hot,’ and on the back they said, ‘You’re not.’ It was cute. ‘That’s hot’ was something that my sister always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky.”

"That's hot" caught fire after Hilton used to say it all the time on her mid-2000s reality TV show with Nicole Ritchie, "The Simple Life."

As the decade comes to a close, the entertainer also reflected on her obsession with Juicy Couture velour tracksuits. Her love of them started when Hilton's friend and publicist Lara Shriftman sent her a box to them to try.

“As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed,” Hilton admitted. “I said, ‘Please send me more. I want the full collection. Every single color. I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture. It’s somewhere I go every single day and just put on my Juice.”

“I was not only wearing them to the airport or just to chill in my house in. I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything,” she added. “So I think that they loved that I was kind of like the face of the brand.”

Hilton feels "proud" to have made such an impact on fashion history. “I’ve never stopped wearing it, and I never will because I’m a Juicy girl for life,” she said.