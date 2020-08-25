Kim Kardashian 'inspired' Paris Hilton to freeze her eggs

Paris Hilton opened up about her plans for a family in the future.

The hotel heiress, 39, spoke with The Sunday Times about how she decided to freeze her eggs after having a conversation with her friend Kim Kardashian a few years ago.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it," Hilton revealed.

"She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it," she continued. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’"

The reality TV star said she hopes to be a mom one day. "I’m obsessed with dressing [kids] up and having a mini-me," she admitted, adding that she thinks having twins is great "because then you get both [girl and boy] at once."

Hilton is currently dating Carter Reum and said she thinks he'll be the "best dad" one day.

"Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with," she said of their relationship.

Currently, Hilton is a proud aunt. Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, has two daughters with husband James Rothschild, and her brother Barron and his wife Tessa have one daughter.

Hilton previously told People Now that she "spoils" her nieces and loves being the "cool aunt."