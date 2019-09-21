Paris Hilton honors late grandfather Barron Hilton: 'He was a legend'

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her hotelier grandfather Barron Hilton, who died Thursday.

The business, philanthropist, and former president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation died at 91, as confirmed by a statement made by the Hilton family's foundation.

The 38-year-old heiress took to social media to pay tribute and post photos of her grandfather.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton,” she wrote. “He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman,” Paris continued. “I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.”

She added that she takes solace in knowing he and his wife (her grandmother) are reunited in heaven.

"My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out. She was charismatic, fun, full of life, and had a heart of gold," she wrote.

“They were high school sweethearts who married and had 8 children. They lived an amazing, loving and exciting life together,” she revealed. “They were one of those rare couples that were meant to be. Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me. I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever.”

Barron is survived by eight children, 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.