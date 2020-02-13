Paris Hilton's dating history from Nick Carter to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has been in the spotlight since she was a teen and that means there's been a lot of attention on her dating life.

The socialite turns 39 on Monday, so let's take a look back at her dating history -- from her engagement to "The Leftovers" actor Chris Zylka to being spotted around Los Angeles with Benji Madden back in the early 2000s.

Hilton was just spotted kissing businessman Carter Reum in February, so even though she's currently not single here's a breakdown of all her famous exes:

Chris Zylka

Hilton and the HBO star began dating in 2017 only to get engaged a year later on a ski trip to Aspen, Colo., in January 2018.

He popped the question with a stunning diamond ring that cost a reported $2 million, but the good times didn't last long. The couple split in November 2018.

Thomas Gross

The "Simple Life" star dated the businessman for one year before calling it quits in April 2016.

River Viiperi

Hilton and the Spanish model dated for nearly two years until July 2014, when Hilton was spotted kissing another man in Malibu.

Cy Waits

The hotel heiress and the nightlife entrepreneur only dated for a year. They split in June 2011.

"We're not together anymore," Hilton confirmed at the time. "I love him and we remain really good friends ... I feel like the relationship ran its course and we'll see what happens."

Doug Reinhardt

Hilton was pretty unbothered by her breakup with "The Hills" alum when they split in April 2010. "I am like so past that,” Hilton told Us Weekly as the time. “I don't even care. "I don't even remember that time in my life. I am over it!"

Benji Madden

The rocker and Hilton dated for only nine months before ending their relationship in November 2008.

Madden married actress Cameron Diaz in 2015 and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in January 2020.

Stavros Niarchos

Hilton and the son of a billionaire Greek shipping tycoon dated on-and-off for a year until ending things for good in March 2007.

Paris Latsis

The couple, who share a name in common, started dating in December 2004 and got engaged eight months later only to call everything off in September 2005.

Nick Carter

The Backstreet Boys singer and Hilton dated for just seven months in 2004. Carter wrote in his 2013 autobiography, “Paris was the worst person in the world for me to hook up with. [She] fed my worst impulses as far as partying.”

Rick Salomon

This couple was, unfortunately, most known for making a sex tape that was leaked in 2003. “I just felt so betrayed,” Hilton said back in 2011, referring to Salomon reportedly leaking it. “This was not some random guy; this was someone I was with for a few years.”

Jason Shaw

Hilton and the male model were engaged from 2002 to 2003 but never made it down the aisle.